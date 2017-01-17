Sounders Add Three Players in Second Half of Draft

SEATTLE (CBS) – The defending MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders selected three more players in Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Tueday.

Following Friday’s first two rounds, the second half of the draft was held via conference call.

The Sounders selected Bakie Goodman (No. 56), Jake Stovall (No. 66) and Kyle Bjornethun (No.88).

Goodman started 71 games in four years as a midfielder for Georgetown. He finished his career seven goals and 12 assists for the Hoyas, and captain of the Georgetown team his senior year.

Stovall, a defender who played four years at Wright State University, checks in at 6’2”. Having played centerback in college, Stovall scored nine goals in 49 games over his first three seasons, and helped Wright State post a .96 goals against average in his senior season.

Bjornethun was the final pick of the draft and local to the Seattle area. A graduate of Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Was., Bjornethun was a four year started at Seattle University. The senior defender finished with nine goals and eight assists under head coach Pete Fewing, and received a number of different accolades including two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time WAC First Team selection.

All three players will be expected to join Sounders 2, Seattle’s USL-affiliate, and contribute as depth within the organization.

The Sounders begin preseason play Saturday, Feb. 4 in Phoenix with a friendly against the Portland Timbers before heading to the deep south to participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup Feb. 22-25.

