Seahawks Season In Review: Too Many Injuries Derailed Seattle In 2016The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to get back to the Super Bowl since back-to-back appearances after the 2013 and 2014 NFL seasons, but the team still has enough talent to make another run in 2017. Despite winning the NFC West Division for the third time in four years this year, the Seahawks' season still is viewed as a disappointment after the team lost in Atlanta on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.