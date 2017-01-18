Edgar Martinez HOF Voting Numbers Rise Again In 2017

Despite a jump in ballot percentage this year, former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez missed out on the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame.

Announced on MLB Network Wednesday afternoon, the 2017 HOF class includes Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez.

Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote, the highest in his eight year of eligibility. His percentage has more than doubled over the last two years, finishing with just 27 percent in 2015.

Playing most of his career as a DH, voters have speculated whether a one-dimensional player like Martinez should be in the HOF. Nevertheless, 2017 is a big step forward for Martinez, who has two years remaining of eligibility. With players like Raines getting in with 86 percent on their final eligible year, the Martinez camp should have a good deal of hope going forward.

Over his 18 year career, all spent in Seattle, Martinez had a .312 batting average, over 300 home runs, and was a 7-time All Star. He had a career 68.3 wins above replacement, ranking him higher than Hall of Famers such as Ryne Sandberg, Craig Biggio and Ernie Banks.

To be eligible, a player must be retired for five years and then pass through a committee screening process. From there, the Baseball Writers Association of America voters select up to 10 players on a ballot. To be elected into the HOF, a player must receive 75 percent of the votes.

Edgar Martinez voting totals by year:

2017 – 58.6 percent

2016 – 43.4 percent

2015 – 27.0 percent

2014 – 25.2 percent

2013 – 35.9 percent

2012 – 36.5 percent

2011 – 32.9 percent

2010 – 36.2 percent