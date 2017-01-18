Man Who Killed Seattle Officer Found Dead In Prison

SEATTLE (AP) – The man convicted of killing a Seattle police officer in 2009 has died in prison.
The Seattle Times reports that Christopher Monfort was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Jeremy Barclay, a Department of Corrections spokesman, said Monfort was found in his single-person cell at 7:45 a.m. Prison staff began CPR but Monfort was pronounced dead by medics. Barclay said there was nothing suspicious in Monfort’s cell and there were no indications of self-harm.
Monfort, who was convicted in summer 2015 of aggravated first-degree murder for the ambush killing of Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton on Halloween night 2009, was serving a life sentence. Paralyzed below the waist by a gunshot he suffered during his arrest in Tukwila, Monfort’s health had deteriorated by the time he stood trial in King County Superior Court.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.