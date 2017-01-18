Tens of Thousands Plan To Attend Women’s March In Seattle

January 18, 2017 10:44 AM
SEATTLE (CBS) – Tens of thousands of people are gathering in Seattle the day after Trump’s inauguration to march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, during which hundreds of thousands plan to voice concern over the future of women’s rights.

Seattle is likely to be the third largest gathering in the country, behind Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

About 45,000 people have said they are attending Seattle’s march on the Facebook event page, with another 45,000 saying they are interested in attending.

The march is inclusive. Everyone who supports women’s rights are invited to participate, organizers said on the event website.

Details on the march:

Start Location: Judkins Park 2150 S Norman St, Seattle, 98144
10:00: Start time
10:30: Rally amd speakers begin
11:00: Groups begin marching
End Location: Seattle Center, 400 Broad St, Seattle 98109
Route Length: 3.6 miles,  the exact route won’t be released until shortly before the event

