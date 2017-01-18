UW Football 2017 Schedule Released

The Pac-12 2017 football schedule was released Wednesday morning.
The University of Washington Huskies, reigning Pac-12 champ, will open the season on the road against Rutgers before returning home for a pair of non-conference games.
The schedule pans out favorably for the Huskies, as UW takes their bye week in the middle of the conference schedule. The Huskies will play four out of their final five games at home, with a Friday night game at Stanford in November being the one exception.
The Pac-12 Conference Championship game is scheduled to take place either Dec. 1 or 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Full Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 1 – UW at Rutgers
Saturday, Sept. 9 – Montana at UW
Saturday, Sept. 16 – Fresno State at UW
Saturday, Sept. 23 – UW at Colorado
Saturday, Sept. 30 – UW at Oregon State
Saturday, Oct. 7 – California at UW
Saturday, Oct. 14 – UW at Arizona State
Saturday, Oct. 21 – BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28 – UCLA at UW
Saturday, Nov. 4 – Oregon at UW
Friday, Nov. 10 – UW at Stanford
Saturday, Nov. 18 – Utah at UW
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Washington State at UW