UW Football 2017 Schedule Released

January 18, 2017 1:58 PM
The Pac-12 2017 football schedule was released Wednesday morning.

The University of Washington Huskies, reigning Pac-12 champ, will open the season on the road against Rutgers before returning home for a pair of non-conference games.

The schedule pans out favorably for the Huskies, as UW takes their bye week in the middle of the conference schedule. The Huskies will play four out of their final five games at home, with a Friday night game at Stanford in November being the one exception.

The Pac-12 Conference Championship game is scheduled to take place either Dec. 1 or 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Full Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 1 – UW at Rutgers

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Montana at UW

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Fresno State at UW

Saturday, Sept. 23 – UW at Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 30 – UW at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 7 – California at UW

Saturday, Oct. 14 – UW at Arizona State

Saturday, Oct. 21 – BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28 – UCLA at UW

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Oregon at UW

Friday, Nov. 10 – UW at Stanford

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Utah at UW

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Washington State at UW

 

