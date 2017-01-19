Man Shot While Sleeping In SeaTac Home

January 19, 2017 11:49 AM

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A 74-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head while sleeping in his SeaTac home.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the man was shot just after midnight Thursday when a bullet went through the wall of his house.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they found shell casings on the ground in front of the house and bullet holes in the walls.

A neighbor reported that the man had been shot. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

