Man, Teen To Appear In Court In Washington Officer Shooting

January 19, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: mount vernon, Police, Seattle

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A man and a teenage boy are set to appear in court Thursday in connection with the December shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon, was formally charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was formally charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place before the officer was shot.

In that shooting in the same Mount Vernon neighborhood, court documents say a man was wounded in the neck.

Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry in the head outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.

The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia