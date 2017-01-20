5 Valentine’s Day Activities for Singles

Every year before February 14th, cupid appears to put in overtime plunging arrows into the hearts of hopeless romantics across the world. Those of us who survive the air strike can be left feeling a little singled out on this holiday designed for two. However, love comes in many shapes and sizes and isn’t only limited to celebrating with a significant other. This v-day grab your single friends and celebrate your love for life instead. Any of these activities will no doubt create a memorable holiday for you and even the most cynical critics of saint valentine. After all, all is fair in love and war.



Cooking Class They say the best way into a person’s heart is through their stomach. That also happens to be the only thing you need to bring with you to a cooking class. Who says you can’t have an amazing meal on valentine’s day when you’re single? Grab a friend, sign up for a class and treat yourself! Besides, you never know who you might need to cook a romantic meal for in the future.

Paint And Sip If you’re bummed about spending v-day alone don’t just WINE about it…paint it! You don’t have to be a Michelangelo to tap into your creative side. Grab a few friends and head over to a paint and sip event. Not only will you be creating great memories, but you’ll have a one of a kind piece of artwork to take home at the end of the night. What a catch!

Game Night This Valentine’s day don’t hate the player…hate the game! What better way to protest this romantic holiday than to have a fun game night with friends. Head to your local dave and busters for some child-like nostalgia or host your own game night. You may even find romance in the cards for your future.



Movie Night Wether your love life resembles a romantic comedy or a horror movie, a movie night is a great way to spend valentines day with friends. Just add popcorn, chocolate and everyone’s favorite friend Merlot. “Here’s looking at you kid!”

Pub Crawl If love is a battle field then prepare for war! Gather up your single comrades and paint the town red on your anti-valentines day pub crawl. Create a public group event on social media and map out the most un-romantic bars you can find. Only the strongest soldiers will survive. The rest will have to be called in for questioning for fraternizing with the enemy.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.