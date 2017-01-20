LIVE: Inauguration Day From Washington DC

On Friday morning, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.
Surrounded by family, members of Congress and foreign dignitaries, as well as a crowd of over 200,000, President Trump delivered an address highlighting the platform he ran on: “make America great again.”
While many gathered to celebrate, protesters flooded streets of DC to protest the newly sworn in president and his agenda.
