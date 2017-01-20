1 Shot On UW Campus Near Protest Of Breitbart Editor

SEATTLE (CBS) – The Seattle Fire Department says one person has been transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on University of Washington campus Friday evening.

The University said in a statement that the victim, an adult male, suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen and had to be removed from a protest outside Kane Hall.

Police are working to keep people inside the building, and officials have warned people to stay away from the area.

The statement describes the suspect as an Asian man, about 50 years old, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, no facial hair, wearing glasses, a yellow Champion baseball cap, black leather jacket and possibly a maroon shirt. If seen, call 911. Those with possible tips or information can call 206-685-8477.

People are encouraged to call 911 if they see the suspect, or have information about the suspect.

A downtown ‘Resist Trump’ rally converged with a demonstration against Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the Seattle campus. Yiannopoulos — who had been invited to speak Friday by the University of Washington College Republicans — is a white nationalist and “alt-right” leader. His harassment campaign on Twitter lead to lifetime ban from the social media site.

During his event, Yiannopoulos stepped off the stage after someone in the crowd alerted him of the incident. He returned to tell the crowd they’re working to get them out safely at the end and until he knows more, the show will go on.

“If I don’t continue, then they have won,” Yiannopoulos told the crowd as they stood and cheered.

This story is developing.