UPDATES: Inauguration Day Protests Take Place Throughout Seattle and PNW

January 20, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration, Olympia, Protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)/CBS SEATTLE — The Latest on rallies and protests in the Northwest following the inauguration of President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:31 p.m.

Students at several Seattle high schools walked out of class about noon as part of a broader protest against President Donald Trump.

An inauguration day student rally was planned for Friday afternoon at Seattle Central College Plaza. Among the high schools that saw students exit for the rally were Roosevelt, Ingraham and Garfield.

A separate, evening rally was planned at Westlake park in downtown.

10: 50 a.m.

About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, Washington, carrying signs that included “Resist Trump” and “Not My President.”

Protests and rallies following President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday were also scheduled for later in the day in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

___

8:12 a.m.

Protests rallies and marches are scheduled in Portland and Seattle as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.

In Seattle, a student walkout at Seattle Central was planned for noon Friday, along with a rally through the city for immigrant and refugee rights later in the afternoon. And an evening rally is planned at Westlake Park downtown.

In Portland there’s a noon student walkout at Portland State University, as well as a flag-burning event to be staged at Pioneer Courthouse Square in the afternoon. Friday evening afternoon and evening a large protest was scheduled in downtown Portland that is expected to draw thousands.

