Man Shot At UW Protest Is Improving

SEATTLE (AP) — Hospital officials say a man’s condition has improved after he was shot on the University of Washington campus during a protest of far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Sunday that the 34-year-old patient is in serious condition and is breathing on his own in the intensive care unit. He had been in critical condition after the shooting Friday night.

Authorities haven’t released his identity but say he was shot in the abdomen during a demonstration outside Kane Hall where Yiannopoulos of Breitbart News addressed a crowd inside.

Seattle police say two people were taken into custody but were released Saturday. Maj. Steve Rittereiser said police consulted with prosecutors and freed the two pending further investigation.

He said no other suspects are being sought.