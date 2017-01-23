Police: 2 Dead After Shooting Involving Officer

MILTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after a man shot a woman and an officer shot that man south of Seattle.

KOMO-TV reports officers responded to an apartment building in Milton Monday afternoon on reports of a man holding a weapon with his arm around a woman.

Puyallup police Cpt. Scott Engle says a Milton officer fatally shot the man after he shot and killed the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

Engle says the incident is believed to be related to a domestic violence call.

The News Tribune reports that the officer involved is a 17-year veteran of the Milton Police department who is a sergeant.

No further information was immediately available.

