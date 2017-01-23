Trump Picks Ericksen, Benton To Work With EPA

SEATTLE (AP) – Two Republican state legislators from Washington have been chosen by President Donald Trump to help reshape the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Seattle Times reports that former state Sen. Don Benton, of Vancouver, and state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, are among 10 officials who joined the EPA over the weekend as part of a transition effort. Both Benton and Ericksen were early campaign backers of Trump.

Benton was named senior White House adviser supervising the EPA transition. Ericksen will act as communications director for the agency transition.

Ericksen said he does not intend to resign his state senate seat – but instead will fly back and forth to do both jobs. If Ericksen were to quit, it would leave the state Senate temporarily in a tie – a Republican led caucus now holds a 25-24 majority.

Both Ericksen and Benton have been critics of government environmental regulations.

