Best Comedy Shows Coming To Seattle In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 8:00 AM
By Karen Ulvestad

Springtime in Seattle is filled with several top comedic acts. The change of the seasons and longer days file Seattlelites coming outside to find laughter, and to enjoy more daylight. The comedy runs from staged and brash to free-flowing and story-telling. There is something funny coming to town for every type of humor.

Billy Crystal
Paramount Theatre
901 Pine St.
Seattle, WA 98101
(844) 854-1450
www.seattle-theatre.com

Date: Mar. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Billy Crystal is coming to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Seattle, and the biggest name on this list. He weaves together comedy in a loose flowing stream of ideas like a master story-teller. This evening promises to be filled with stories, and clips of his long career. The clips will cover his comedic and acting roles like the movie “When Harry Met Sally,” and “The Princess Bride.” Tickets are $98, and available online.

Ali Wong
Moore Theatre
1932 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98107
(844) 379-0370
www.seattle-theatre.com

Date: Mar. 17, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.

Stand up comedian Ali Wong visits Seattle in March at the Moore Theatre. This promises to be an amazing show, filled with comedy around marrige, motherhood, and sex. These taboo subjects are throughly explored through her quick wit, brashness, and her straight-forward performance. She broches the subjects of feminism and sexism with equal furvour.  Her acculades include her 1 hour comedy show on Netflix. Tickets are $52, and available online.

Sebastian Maniscalco
Moore Theatre
1932 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98107
(844) 379-0370
www.seattle-theatre.com

Date: March 10, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Sebastian Maniscalco is known for his quick wit and cutting comidic style. He will be performing at the Moore Theatre in March. With his old-school American Italian heritage, he works with materiel from annoying daily details and the disinigration of society. He uses his anger to fuel his comedy performance, and gets laughs at his verbal delivery. His big break came after 8 years of waiting tables and performing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. Tickets are $63, and available online.

Tom Segura
Moore Theatre
1932 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98107
(844) 379-0370
www.seattle-theatre.com

Date: Apr. 14, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Tom Segura is performing in Seattle at the Moore Theatre in April. He is known as the funniest beard in comedy. His brand of comedy brings together his story-telling ability with his keen observations of the world around him. He brings a calm to the stage, and his brand of humor is filled with funny naunces. He list of credits includes several television shows and appearances. Tickets are $73, and available online.

Moisture Festival
Hale’s Palladium
4301 Leary Way N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(844) 379-0370
www.moisturefestival.com

Date: Apr. 8, 2017 at 3 p.m.

The Moisture Festival runs from March 16 to April 9, 2017 at various venues through-out Seattle. The Comedy/Variete show is on April 8, 2017 at Hale’s Palladium. This show is filled with comedy, amazing physical feats, and displays of mental agility. The show is accompanied by a band, and the combination is similar to American vaudeville acts. The show is geared to bring laughter. Tickets are priced $16 to $25.

