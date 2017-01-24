Mariners To Retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11

January 24, 2017 3:09 PM

SEATTLE (CBS) – Mariners organization announced Wednesday it will retire Edgar Martinez’s jersey no. 11 in a Aug. 12 ceremony.

Former designated hitter and current Mariners hitting coach is the second player honored in the franchise history. Ken Griffey Jr. jersey no. 24 was retired in 2016, shortly after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“This is an incredible honor for me and my family. This is a gift we will share forever,” Martinez said.

Martinez, 54, played his entire 18-year Major League career with the no.11 Mariners jersey, before retiring in 2004. He finished his career with .312 batting average, 309 home runs and 1,261 RBI’s.

Gaining momentum this year in Hall of Fame votes, Martinez fell shy of an induction last week with 58.6 % votes. He is still eligible for the next two years.

“Edgar will get into the Hall of Fame – no doubt,” Kevin Mather, Mariners president and COO, said confidently when opening the press conference.
Any speculation of retirement in the near future was shut down by Martinez.

“I hope to wear this jersey for a long time,” he said.

