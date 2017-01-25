T-Birds Take Down Chiefs in Overtime

SPOKANE, January 24, 2017 – Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Rylan Toth didn’t receive an assist on the scoresheet for the T-Birds overtime winning goal Tuesday night against the Spokane Chiefs at Veterans Memorial Arena. But he is the reason the T-Birds won the game 3-2.

Toth stopped a two-on-none Chiefs breakaway by coming out of his crease and poke checking the puck away from a Chiefs forward. Austin Strand got the loose puck in the slot and headed up ice on a two-on-one break. Strand passed the puck to Sami Moilanen who carried it into the Spokane zone on the left wing. Moilanen passed the puck to Keegan Kolesar in the slot and Kolesar deked around a defenseman and took a shot. Spokane goalie Dawson Weatherill made the save but Strand banged in the rebound for the winning goal.

Toth finished the game with 35 saves on 37 shots and his record is now 22-15-1-0.

The T-Birds have won eight of their last nine games and have three games coming up this weekend. They travel to Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans on Friday at 7:05pm. They host the Everett Silvertips Saturday at ShoWare Center at 7:05pm. The Americans travel to ShoWare Center on Sunday for a 5:05pm game.

Both teams had eight shots on goal in a scoreless first period.

Seattle (26-15-3-1) took a 1-0 lead on the power play at 7:34 of the second period. Mathew Barzal won a faceoff in the right circle back to Ethan Bear at the right point. Bear took a slap shot that Alexander True tipped past Weatherill.

The T-Birds made it a 2-0 lead at 14:24 of the second on a goal from Strand. Barzal worked the puck off the right boards to Strand at the right point. Strand skated to the top of the right circle and took a wrist shot that beat Weatherill on the glove side.

Both teams had nine shots on goal in the second period and 17 shots each after two periods.

Spokane (20-20-6-2) cut the T-Birds lead to one goal at 5:31 of the third period on a goal from Eli Zummack. Ethan McIndoe and Nolan Reid had the assists.

The Chiefs tied the game 2-2 at 9:11 of the third on a goal from Alex Mowbray. Riley McKay and Reid were credited with the assists.

Spokane outshot the T-Birds 15-11 in the third period. The T-Bird had a 6-5 advantage in shots in overtime.

Weatherill made 31 saves on 34 shots and his record is now 8-11-4-1.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Bench, Sea (too many men-served by Kolesar), :50. McIndoe, Spo (boarding), 8:57. Strand, Sea (delay of game), 11:46.

Second period – 1, Seattle, True 15 (Bear, Barzal), 7:34 (pp). 2, Seattle, Strand 3 (Barzal), 14:24. Penalties – Elynuik, Spo (high sticking), 7:28. Strand, Sea (cross checking), 8:51. Volcan, Sea (interference), 9:59.

Third period – 3, Spokane, Zummack 5 (McIndoe, Reid), 5:31. 4, Spokane, Mowbray 1 (McKay, Reid), 9:11. Penalties – Helgesen, Spo (hooking), 16:10. Elynuik, Spo (face off violation), 16:13.

Overtime – 5, Seattle, Strand 4 (Kolesar, Moilanen), 3:48. Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 8-9-11-6 34, Spokane 8-9-15-5 37. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 37 shots-35 saves (22-15-1-0); Spokane, Weatherill, 34-31 (8-11-4-1). Power plays – Seattle 1-4; Spokane 0-4. A – 3,237. Referees – Bryan Bourdon, Nick Swaine. Linesmen – Jeremi Del Campo, Steve Fleming