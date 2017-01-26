Washington Governor Says State Won’t Be Deterred On Climate

January 26, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: climate, inslee, trump, Washington

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will remain undeterred in its efforts to promote clean energy and tackle climate change.

The Democrat told reporters Thursday that “we will not be slowed one iota by the foolishness that we’re hearing out of the White House.”

Asked about his response to a potential shift in focus at the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump, Inslee said the state “can be and must be masters our own destiny” when it comes to fighting carbon pollution.

He said “we have no reason to believe that we will receive assistance from the federal government under this president.”

Inslee said Washington is already taking action to reduce carbon pollution and will continue to do so. He noted that the state passed a clean-air rule that limits emissions from the state’s top carbon polluters.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

