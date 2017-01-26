Washington Secretary Of State: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

January 26, 2017 11:33 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman says there is no evidence that illegal voting took place anywhere in the state during last November’s election.

Wyman’s statement Wednesday comes in response to President Donald Trump’s declaration that he is ordering an investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud in the country.

Wyman said that she is “eager to review any evidence President Trump has, or his investigation might uncover, to support his assertion.”

But she says she is confident that the state’s election system is secure.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump alleges. Trump won the Electoral College, but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

