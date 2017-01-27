7 Men Arrested In Portland Undercover Sex Trafficking Sting

January 27, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: oregon, Police, Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say seven men were arrested in one week during an undercover sex trafficking operation.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Friday that investigators posted ads on known sex trafficking websites from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

Police say seven men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts.

Police say the men who responded to the ad and came to a Portland hotel were arrested on the misdemeanor charge of commercial sexual solicitation.

Those arrested include: 36-year-old Robert Jon Haydon of Portland; 34-year-old Husam Mohammed of Portland; 51-year-old Joel Spielman of Portland; 31-year-old Brian O’Donnell of Seattle; 48-year-old Samuel Parkman of Portland; 38-year-old Danya Feltzin of Portland; and 50-year-old Christian J. Larson of Salem, Oregon.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia