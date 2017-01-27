Man In Custody Following Standoff With Spokane Police

January 27, 2017 1:43 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police have arrested a 30-year-old man at a home in East Spokane, ending an hours-long standoff with officers.

Spokane police says Benjamin Ellis is to be booked into Spokane County Jail on a fugitive warrant out of Idaho. He also faces additional charges.

Late Thursday night, officers received information about a fugitive and went to house. Police say Ellis ran into a home and officers later surrounded that house.

Police say they tried to get him to come out and served a search warrant on the house. They took him into custody around 8:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia