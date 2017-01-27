Man In Custody Following Standoff With Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police have arrested a 30-year-old man at a home in East Spokane, ending an hours-long standoff with officers.
Spokane police says Benjamin Ellis is to be booked into Spokane County Jail on a fugitive warrant out of Idaho. He also faces additional charges.
Late Thursday night, officers received information about a fugitive and went to house. Police say Ellis ran into a home and officers later surrounded that house.
Police say they tried to get him to come out and served a search warrant on the house. They took him into custody around 8:30 a.m.