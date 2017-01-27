Pro Bowl To Be Played in Front of Sold Out Crowd

Terrance Harris, Associated Press January 27, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: AFC, camping world stadium, NFC, NFL, Orlando, pro bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Camping World Stadium on Sunday night.

The NFL announced Friday that the Pro Bowl will be played in front of a sold out crowd at the stadium.

Standing room-only tickets are available for $20 each, which is an indication that interest in the NFL’s all-star game is picking up in its year in Orlando.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will be on ESPN.

Most of the recent Pro Bowls at Honolulu’s 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium were announced as sellouts or close to capacity.

When the Pro Bowl was played at Miami’s Sun Life Stadium in 2010 the crowd was announced at 70,697. And the attendance was 63,225 when the Pro Bowl was in Glendale, Arizona, in 2015.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia