Volunteers Hit Streets For County’s Annual Homeless Count

January 27, 2017 1:42 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — King County conducted its annual count of homeless residents last night after finding more than 4,500 people living without shelter in the county in 2016.

Seattlepi.com reports the organization All Home is in charge of running the federally required tally of homeless residents, which will begin Friday.

All Home Director Mark Putnam says totals may be higher than last year because a more thorough analysis is being conducted.

Applied Survey Research will analyze the collected data and produce a report on the numbers, which won’t be released until the spring.

Initial numbers have been released the day after the count in previous years.

All Home is taking over the homeless count this year from Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which has organized the region’s count for nearly four decades.

