Bear’s Power-Play Goals Lead Seattle Over Everett

KENT, January 28, 2017 – Ethan Bear scored two power-play goals in the third period Saturday night at the ShoWare Center to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Everett Silvertips.

The T-Birds, in third place in the US Division, have a four-game win streak and have won 10 of their last 11 games. They are three points behind the second place Tri-City Americans and nine points behind the first place Silvertips. The T-Birds host the Americans Sunday at 5:05pm at ShoWare Center.

Matt Berlin started in net for the T-Birds and made 21 saves. Berlin’s record is now 4-0-2-0.

Everett (30-8-7-2) took a 1-0 lead with four minutes left in the first period on a goal from Dominic Zwerger. Patrick Bajkov and Matt Fonteyne had the assists.

Seattle outshot Everett 12-10 in the first period.

Seattle (28-15-3-1) tied the game 1-1 at 3:56 of the second period. Mathew Barzal intercepted an Everett pass from the right corner just inside the blue line at the left point. Barzal skated into the left circle and crossed the puck to Keegan Kolesar in the slot. Kolesar skated right forcing Everett goalie Carter Hart to move with him. Kolesar beat Hart through the legs for his ninth goal of the season.

The Silvertips took the lead back at 15:20 of the second on a goal from Patrick Bajkov. Connor Dewar and Aaron Irving.

Everett had nine shots to Seattle’s seven in the second period. Both teams had 19 shots after two periods.

Bear tied the game 2-2 at 12:54 of the third period on the power play. Ryan Gropp passed the puck from the left point to Barzal in the right circle. Barzal sent the puck to Bear at center ice inside the blue line. Bear took a slap shot with Alexander True screening Hart that beat the goalie under the right arm.

Everett’s Aaron Irving was called for hooking trying to stop a T-Birds two-on-one break late in the third that gave the T-Bird a power play.

Kolesar passed the puck from the right point to Barzal in the right circle. Barzal found Bear in the slot with a pass. Bear took a wrist shot with several players in front of Hart that beat the goalie over the blocker with 1:09 left in the game.

Everett pulled Hart with one minute left in the game for an extra attacker. The T-Birds did not up any good scoring chances to the Silvertips.

Seattle outshot Everett 11-4 in the third period and 30-23.

Hart had 27 saves on 30 shots and his record is 19-6-5-1.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Everett, Zwerger 21 (Bajkov, Fonteyne), 16:00. Penalties – Butt, Evt (interference), 6:44.

Second period – 2, Seattle, Kolesar 9 (Barzal), 3:56. 3, Everett, Bajkov 21 (Dewar, Irving), 15:20. Penalties – Strand, Sea (high sticking), 9:33. Ormsby, Sea (major-fighting), 18:52. Christiansen, Evt (major-fighting), 18:52. True, Evt (boarding), 19:05.

Third period – 4, Seattle, Bear 16 (Barzal, Gropp), 12:54 (pp). 5, Seattle, Bear 17 (Barzal, Kolesar), 18:51 (pp). Penalties – Kindopp, Evt (high sticking), 12:05. Irving, Evt (hooking), 17:57. Davis, Evt (cross checking), 18:51. Gropp, Evt (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:51.

Shots on goal – Seattle 12-7-11 30, Everett 10-9-4 23. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 23 shots-21 saves (4-0-2-0); Everett, Hart 30-27 (19-6-5-1). Power plays – Seattle 2-3; Everett 0-2. A – 5,075. Referees – Duncan Brow, Derek Zalaski. Linesmen – Ron Dietterle, Nathan Van Oosten.