Detectives Find Truck Connected To Triple Homicide

January 30, 2017 9:01 AM

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Detectives in western Washington have found a missing truck connected to a triple homicide and house fire.

Scott Wilson with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were recovered Sunday from the truck, which was completely burned. KOMO reports the truck was found in Mason County, which is west of Seattle across the Puget Sound.

The truck and 43-year-old John D. Careaga were reported missing by authorities Saturday after a house fire. Three bodies were found inside the burned house. The Sheriff’s Office identified two of the bodies as male and one of them as female.

The truck, a brown 2005 Ford F-150, was completely scorched when authorities found it. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a positive identity of the remains. Detectives are continuing with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia