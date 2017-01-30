Authorities: Lynnwood Officer Fatally Shoots Man With Knife

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Lynnwood officer fatally shot a man police say brandished a knife and advanced at officers.

Officer Aaron Snell, a spokesman with Snohomish County team investigating the shooting, says officers provided medical aid but the man in his 20s died at the scene Monday morning.

Snell says three officers responded to the incident but only one fired multiple times.

Snell says police responded to a call Monday morning that a man was “agitated and hostile” at a carpet business on Highway 99 north of Seattle. When officers arrived, the man was walking northbound on Highway 99 and ran into traffic.

Officers ultimately were able to stop and contact him.

Snell says the man brandished a knife, turned and advanced on officers. That’s when the officer fired.

The officer who fired has been with the Lynnwood Police Department three years and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.