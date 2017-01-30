Marshawn Lynch Tours Houston, Scotland Ahead Of Super Bowl

January 30, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Houston, Marshawn Lynch, Scotland, Skittles, Super Bowl

With the start of Super Bowl week officially underway, all eyes have been on Houston for the biggest game of the year. League officials, media members, fans, and even former players have descended upon the southeastern Texas city for a week of festivities, leading up to Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch decided to get in on the action. Except he was in the wrong Houston…

Lynch, riding a bicycle, toured the village of Houston, Scotland and chatted with the residents about the Super Bowl. All while passing out his choice candy, Skittles, he did everything from toured castles, learned about kilts, and danced along to traditional Scottish bagpipes.

Check it out.

 

