Seattle Storm Star Breanna Stewart Joins Protests At LAX

Ryan Mayer

The controversial executive order signed by President Trump on Saturday afternoon that suspended the United States’ refugee program for 120 days and banned all entry to the US from seven different countries for 90 days has caused a string of protests at airports nationwide. Reports of multiple people being detained at the airports is what led to the formation of the protests.

Athletes and sports luminaries throughout the country have spoken out against the order and one professional athlete actually joined in the protests on Sunday: the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart.

My first protest was really inspiring – to be alongside such a diverse group of people who care about other humans! #NoMuslimBan #LAX pic.twitter.com/mrLyHwy7De — Breanna Stewart (@bre_stewart30) January 30, 2017

Currently at LAX pic.twitter.com/xRh4rIGsEx — Breanna Stewart (@bre_stewart30) January 29, 2017

Other sports figures who have spoken out include: NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, US Men’s National team star Michael Bradley, and fighter Ronda Rousey. WNBA players have been at the forefront of commenting on social issues over the past several years and Stewart has continued that trend here by lending her voice to the opposition of the executive order. Stewart is entering her second year with the Storm after collecting the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award this past season. The WNBA’s 2017 season kicks off on May 13th.