Best Low Carb Dishes In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad
Delicious low carb foods are available through many local restaurants in Seattle. Many restaurants offer different options to their regular menu items to cater to varying diets and tastes. A low carb diet includes meats, vegetables, and fruiits while cutting out processed sugars, grains, and starches.
Chan
86 Pine St.
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 443-5443
www.chanseattle.comLocated in the Pike Place Market, Chan is Seattle’s only Korean Gastropub. The menu brims with traditional Korean food made with local ingredients and modern cooking techniques. Food choices include fish, beef, pork, and vegetables. The chef is from south Korea, and studied culinary arts prior to opening Chan. Prices start around $10 and go up from there.The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sitka & Spruce
1530 Melrose Ave.
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 324-0662
www.sitkaandspruce.comSitka & Spruce is located on Capitol Hill. Whether eating brunch, lunch, or dinner, the restaurant has many low carb choices. Menu selections include seafood, beef, duck, and vegetables, Ingredients are fresh, and come from local farms. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner, with the establishment closed between the meal times from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The price range for meals runs from $31 to $60.
Rain City Burgers
6501 Roosevelt Way N.E.
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 525-3542
www.raincityburgers.comLocated just east of Green Lake, Rain City Burgers is open 7 days a week. The menu is full of burger and vegitarian options. The bun can be replaced with a lettuce wrap, the restaurant offers many low carb options to add to any meal. Unlike a typical burger joint, this restaurant serves burgers made from buffalo, chicken, salmon, beef, and vegetarian. Each menu item is made from the freshest ingredients, The establishment is open 7 days a week, and burger prices start around $5.
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 462-6400
www.portagebaycafe.comPortage Bay Cafe is located on South Lake Union. This is the largest on the list with 4 locations in the Seattle area. The Lake Union restaurant offers an all day breakfast menu, in addition to their lunch items. The food is made from local organic and sustainable ingredients. Prices start around $12. This restaurant serves organic breakfast and lunch 7 days a week.
Easy Street Cafe
4559 California Ave. S.W. #200
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 938-3279
www.easystreetonline.comLocated in West Seattle, Easy Street Cafe serves breakfast and lunch between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu is filled with low carb items, including omelets, burgers, and salads. The Mexican choices are made with corn tortillas instead of wheat. Non-meat can be substituted into menu items for a small fee. The cafe is located inside Easy Street Records. Prices start around $7 for breakfast, and $8 for lunch.
