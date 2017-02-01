Russell Wilson: Trump Might Not Last 4 Years In White House

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson typically shies away from controversial opinions; in fact, he’s known for his carefully-crafted, impartial press conferences.

However, the Seahawks star opened up about his views on President Donald Trump in a recent Facebook Live video from a barber shop.

“It’s only been, what, two weeks?” Asked Wilson.

“Basically, I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10 day period or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy, it’s already affecting peoples’ hearts and souls and minds in such a negative way, in my opinion.

You go to the LAX Airport and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives, you know, and protesting and all that. All the protests that have gone on through African-American communities, obviously the Muslim community too. If we’re going to be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal. Obviously being smart, all that kind of stuff, but you also have to be able to treat people fairly. You have to love everyone.

I know from even my own faith, my Christian faith, you have to love everybody. You still have to, no matter what our issues are, still have to find ways to love people and care for people. I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already.

I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody, because if he doesn’t last four years that means something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than what’s already doing. It’s been just been a crazy 10 days already.”