5 Best Ski Lodges In The US

By Randy Yagi

The winter ski season is in full swing, with many ski resorts enjoying ideal conditions and an uptick in business. Although the peak season will vary from one destination to another, many winter destinations across the country are already offering off-season rates to entice visitors looking to curb expenses on dining and lodging yet without lowering their expectations. For a few suggestions, the following are five of the best American ski lodges, all of which offer comfortable rooms, sophisticated dining, access to world-class ski areas and lively après ski after a full day on the slopes.

Franz Klammer Lodge

567 Mountain Village Blvd.

Telluride, CO 81435

(970) 728-3318

www.fairmont.com/klammerlodge

Named after the legendary alpine skier and Olympic gold medalist from Austria, Franz Klammer Lodge is a luxurious ski-in ski-out retreat located at an elevation of 10,000 feet in the heart of Telluride’s Mountain Village. As one of just two Fairmont Heritage Place properties in America, the lodge is primarily a private residence club, with 63 residences, but also serves as a luxury hotel, with reservations available to the general public. The two or three bedroom luxury accommodations range from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet and features fully equipped kitchens, daily housekeeping, a natural gas stone fireplace, separate living and dining rooms, master baths with jetted spa tubs and other fine amenities such as a home theater system , free high speed wireless access and washer and dryer. Literally just steps away from the world famous ski slopes of Telluride Ski Resort, Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer also offers a full service bar and club room, and an elegant European-style spa facility and fitness center. Among the specials currently being offered are a Romantic Getaway package with in-room massages for two and champagne and the Ultimate Franz Klammer Lodge Ski Package with two daily adult lift tickets to one of the world’s most celebrated ski areas and complimentary ski valet.

Lake Placid Lodge

144 Lodge Way

Lake Placid, NY 12946

(518) 523-2700

www.lakeplacidlodge.com

Considered one of America’s leading ski boutique hotels, Lake Placid Lodge is a lakeside gem whose history dates back to the 19th century, when a German family first settled on the shores of its namesake Lake Placid. Perched within the spectacular Adirondack Mountains, this magnificent Relais & Chateaux property features five spacious accommodations in the main lodge, as well as superb lakeside luxury suites and cabins, and Overlook Rooms with wood burning fireplaces and spectacular views of the mirror-like Lake Placid and the prominent slopes of Whiteface Mountain. Also on the property is the acclaimed Artisans Restaurant, one of the best in the region, featuring a menu that emphasizes fabulous farm-to-table cuisine, in addition to a classic wood-paneled pub and outdoor activities right off the doorstep, such as cross country skiing and snowshoeing and ice skating right on one of New York’s most famous lakes. Guests can also enjoy skiing and snowboarding at the iconic ski resort Whiteface Lake Placid, just a 30 minute drive away from the lodge. The location for the largest vertical drop on the Eastern Seaboard, Whiteface Lake Placid is the only American destination to host two Winter Olympics and is home to legendary venues like the Olympic Skating Oval, Olympic Ski Jumping Complex and the Olympic Center, the site of the fabled “Miracle on Ice” men’s hockey game during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Stein Eriksen Lodge

7700 Stein Way

Park City, UT 84060

(435) 649-3700

www.steinlodge.com

A two-time winner as the Best Ski Resort in the World by the prestigious World Ski Awards, Stein Eriksen Lodge is the only Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond luxury hotel in Utah. Situated mid-mountain within the world renowned Deer Valley Resort, the stunning property is named after one of its co-founders, the legendary alpine skier and Olympic gold medalist Stein Eriksen, who’s widely known as the “father of freestyle skiing” and the first superstar of the popular winter sport. Also named Best Ski Hotel in America at the 2016 World Ski Awards, the ski-in ski-out property has 178 wonderfully appointed rooms and suites, including seven grand suites with up to 3,000 square feet and accommodations for up to 14 guests. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley also offers fine dining at the Forbes Four-Star Glitretind Restaurant and high-end spa treatments at Utah’s only Five-Star spa, with more than 16 treatment rooms, a wellness studio and a 23,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center. Current specials include the World’s Best Ski Package with two adult all-day lift tickets, unlimited access to spa facilities and fitness classes and overnight accommodations.

Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa

3385 Cody Lane

Teton Village, WY 83025

(307) 201-6066

www.tetonlodge.com

Consistently recognized as one of America’s premier ski destinations, Teton Mountain Lodge is a luxurious property situated slopeside to the multi-award winning Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Nestled in the heart of Teton Village, The AAA Four Diamond award-winning lodge features 145 exceptional rooms and suites, as well as superb dining at Spur Restaurant & Bar led by one of area’s top chefs and the luxury SpaTerre, with 10 treatment rooms, steam rooms, a 1,200 square foot fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and five hot tubs, including an extraordinary rooftop hot tub with a spacious deck and breathtaking views of the region known as the gateway to Yellowstone National Park. The rooms at Teton Mountain Lodge range from Alpine Studio rooms for up to four guests to lavish two and three bedroom suites, including the the signature penthouse suite equipped with chef’s kitchen, a furnished balcony, stone-faced gas fireplace and accommodations for up to 14 guests. A distinguished member of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Teton Mountain Lodge is currently offering specials like a Skier’s Dream Life and Lodging package, Stay and SpaTerre package and the Zac Brown Lodging Package, which includes three night’s accommodations and two tickets to the Zac Brown Band concert at the upcoming Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival in March.

Timberline Lodge

27500 E. Timberline Road

Timberline Lodge, OR 97028

(503) 272-3311

www.timberlinelodge.com

Widely known for its portrayal in the monumental 1980 film “The Shining”, Timberline Lodge is not just one of America’s best ski lodges, it’s also a timeless classic and storied National Historic Landmark. Completed in 1938, the iconic mountain lodge is also among the list of prestigious properties of the Historic Hotels of America and features impressive accommodations and the only year-round ski area in North America. The historic 55,000 square foot lodge offers 70 guest rooms, ranging from European chalet-style bunk rooms for up to 10 people to premiere fireplaces rooms equipped with original handcrafted furniture. Also on the property are six luxury condominiums and the more secluded six-bedroom Silicox Hut, perched above the lodge at an elevation of 7,000 feet. Additionally, the lodge offers multiple dining options for outstanding Northwest Alpine cuisine and bolstered by an award-winning wine program, in addition to impressive amenities like a year-round swimming pool, spa and fitness facilities, a museum, game room and three convenient gifts shops. Current specials include a Lodge and Learn package with ski and snowboard lessons and a Special Ski package with free skiing for two. Although Colorado’s Stanley Hotel provided the inspiration for Stephen King’s 1977 novel “The Shining”, the exterior of Timberline Lodge is depicted in the subsequent Stanley Kubrick film.

