Best Lingerie Boutiques In Seattle For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is known as the day for romance, and Seattle is home to many great lingerie shops. Intimate apparel and accessories come in a variety of styles, from soft and sexy to the more intense. These stores focus on helping people build healthy adult relationships, finding the correct products for their clients, and listening to their customer’s needs.
1111 N.W. Leary Way
Seattle, WA 981
(206) 782-5538
www.wildatheartxxxonline.com
Wild at Heart is located in Ballard, and owned by 2 local women. This store is an excellent place to find beautifully made and hand-crafted intimate items for Valentine’s Day. Many of the products sold in the store are designed and made by local artists. The store carries videos, lingerie, intimate adult toys, and lotions. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about the products.
3504 Fremont Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 981
(206) 545-0222
www.bellefleurlingerie.com
Bellefleur Lingerie is located in Seattle’s Fremont District. The store specializes in European and designer lingerie. Their basic philosophy is what is worn underneath should be comfortable and beautiful. Each piece curated by the owner to bring the best selection to the store for customers. Clients will find sleepwear, sexy lingerie, panties, and bras. The staff is knowledgeable about correct fitting of the garments.
4612 26th Ave. N.E.
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 525-9686
www.zovolingerie.com
Zovo is located in the University Village Shopping Center. Many major world brands are carried in the store. These products have been selected for their beauty and comfort. The store carries bras and panties, sleepwear, adult toys and accessories, boudoir, and men’s items. The owner and staff work to make the store welcoming to customers, and strive for the best experience possible for all who enter the shop.
Related: Best Places to Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him In Seattle
1318 5th Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 625-9200
www.nancymeyer.com
Nancy Meyer’s is located in downtown Seattle near the 5th Avenue Theatre. The store carries most major designers, and has a online store. Products the store carries includes feminine bras and panties, silky lingerie, sleepwear, hosiery, and swimwear. They specialize in finding the correct apparel for the customer, working with the customer’s body shape and budget. The staff is knowledgeable about proper fit, and very helpful.
4001 198th St. S.W.
Lynnwood, WA 98126
(425) 775-4502
www.loverslair.com
Lovers Lair first opened in Lynnwood in 2004 with the goal to help people find their intimate preferences. This store is for the serious explorer of intimate needs and desires. The store carries lingerie, adult toys, lotions, and specialty BDSM supplies. This is the place for leather, chains, whips, and other accessories. The Lynnwood store shows products displayed in their in-store dungeon. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable about products and getting the customer the correct fit.