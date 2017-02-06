How to Handle Common Plumbing Problems

Don’t let these common plumbing problems slow you down. Our Seattle Plumbing Experts suggests taking precautionary steps to save yourself the headache of dealing with these issues down the road.

Dripping Faucets

The sound of a dripping faucet in the bathroom or kitchen can keep you up at night as well as create a spike in your water bill. Washers prevent water from leaking through when you have your faucet turned off, but after time these washers can become stiff, torn or dislodged and cause that annoying drip.

You can replace washers yourself, but this job is more complex than you might think. You may need specialized tools especially if the valve has become worn or corroded. Also not all washers are exactly the same, so making the repair can be confusing and best left for plumbing experts.

Low Water Pressure

Getting ready before work or school is a process in itself and low water pressure would definitely not help the situation. A main cause of this is a build-up of deposits or sediments on faucet aerators.

The first step is to try and clean the aerators by soaking it in a vinegar solution overnight. If that doesn’t work, it means that there could be a more complex issue. A leak or breach in pipes leading to your home is an emergency that needs to be taken care of immediately. Having a licensed plumber come in instead of trying to fix it yourself can allow the problem to be pinpointed immediately and resolved.

Leaking Pipes

Leaking pipes can come out of nowhere and be a costly nuisance, not including how they can increase your water bills. A leak usually occurs at a joint and you can purchase commercial joint fillers to stop the leak but only temporarily. A permanent plumbing repair may mean replacing a length of pipe. A job that is better suited for a professional plumber.

These common plumbing problems may seem insignificant, but can be a real headache when your schedule is filled with a dozen other things to do. Consider taking care of these issues now or do a quick preventative check of your home so you don’t have to deal with it later.

Sponsored by Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing – 206-966-4548 or 425-454-8153

