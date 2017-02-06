Plumbing Emergency? Take These Steps

If you own a home, there’s a good chance you will need the services of a plumber at some point. But what do you do in an emergency situation? The following tips will help you manage the situation and prevent further damage to your home.

Shut off the water

When you first discover a leak or plumbing problem, shut off the water to prevent further damage. A small leak can mean thousands of dollars in structural damage if left untreated. If the leak is at a fixture such as a faucet or toilet, turn off the water running to the fixture. If you are unable to find the shut off, or it doesn’t stop the water, shut off the main water supply to your home, which is usually near your water meter.

Assess the damage

Try and assess the extent of the damage before you call an experienced plumber. The information you provide over the phone will give technicians a good idea of the problem at hand, and make it easier for the plumber to quickly fix the problem.

If necessary call the water company

Do not assume that you are responsible for the repair without contacting your water company. If you have a problem with the sewer main, a blocked sewer or the main water line, your water company may be able to provide assistance. For information about the sewage system your public utility may be able to provide assistance.

