Oregon Backs Washington State Lawsuit

February 7, 2017 12:21 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office said it is joining the legal fight playing out against President Donald Trump’s immigration travel ban.

Rosenblum said Monday that Oregon is supporting Washington state’s lawsuit against Trump’s executive order by signing a friend of the court brief in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals along with more than a dozen other states.

Last week a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary halt to Trump’s order banning the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Rosenblum said Monday her office is ready to assist in the Washington state lawsuit however it can. Rosenblum also said she will seek to have Oregon added to the lawsuit.

 

