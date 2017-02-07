Winter Storm Leaves Black Ice On Roads; Closes Schools

February 7, 2017 12:18 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle area on Tuesday was still dealing with the effects of a major winter storm that covered the region with several inches to several feet of snow.

Overnight cold temperatures left black ice on some roadways, causing most school districts to call for another snow day or delay the start of school.

Some flights into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed and fallen trees and branches left thousands of customers without power.

The good news was that forecasters were calling for sunshine and warmer temperatures through the day.

 

