Taijuan Walker, Diamondbacks Go To Salary Arbitration

February 9, 2017 12:32 PM
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Pitcher Taijuan Walker has become the second player this winter to go to salary arbitration with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker asked for $2.6 million and the team argued during Thursday’s hearing that he should be paid $2.25 million. A decision by arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Gil Vernon and Robert Herzog won’t be issued until all cases are completed that involve first-time eligible starting pitchers.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Walker was acquired from Seattle in November as part of a trade that sent speedy infielder Jean Segura to the Mariners. Walker was 8-11 with a 4.22 ERA last year in 25 starts. In his fourth big league season, he made $528,600.

Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson is awaiting a decision. Houston’s Collin McHugh, Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi, Toronto’s Marcus Stroman and St. Louis’ Michael Wacha are among nine players whose cases remain to be heard, with hearings scheduled through Feb. 17.

Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller lost his case last week and will be paid $4.7 million instead of his $5.1 million request.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

