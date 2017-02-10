Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Landslides

SEATTLE (AP) – Heavy rains have led to flooding, mud slides, power outages and the closure of mountain passes across Washington state.
A landslide destroyed a home in Maple Valley. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Yakima and surrounding areas.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, which were closed because of heavy snow, were opened on Friday morning, but the westbound lanes remained closed due to standing water, drainage issues, and debris brought down from avalanche control.
U.S. 2 over Steven Pass and Tumwater Canyon were closed overnight. Transportation officials said early Friday that there was no estimated time for reopening the road.
More rain is in the forecast throughout the day Friday.
