Kitchen or Bath Remodel: Choose the Right Products

Spring is just around the corner and maybe you are thinking of upgrading your kitchen or bathroom with a remodel. A beautiful new space with shiny new appliances and gleaming countertops sounds amazing. It is also important to think about choosing appliances and fixtures that can save you money, improve your home’s energy efficiency, and improve your carbon footprint.

Additionally some of these choices can even impact your tax bill as the IRS offers special deductions for all sorts of energy efficient appliances. Here is a list of remodel products that can save you money:

Bathroom and Kitchen Faucets and Shower Heads

Replace or Repair? You might think that repairing an older faucet or showerhead is a bigger cost savings than replacing it with a new one, but the truth is that old faucet may be costing you in ways you cannot always see. Saving water with a low flow showerhead or faucet can save you a considerable amount of money each year in water bills and home heating bills.

Look for labels on these products indicating they are part of the Environmental Protection Agencies voluntary WaterSense program. These products are at least 20% more efficient than federal standards and don’t worry these modern showerheads and faucets provide excellent water pressure too.

Toilets

Purchasing a low flow toilet that uses just 1.28 gallons per flush can save almost 16 thousand gallons of water per year.

High End Showers

High-end showers are all the rage in bathroom remodeling right now. This means larger than average showers with multiple showerheads. If you choose this route when remodeling your bathroom, remember that a larger shower pumping larger volumes of water may also require plumbing upgrades. This could mean a increasing the capacity of your pipes and drains. Call a professional plumber like Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing to help you assess the situation and ensure that the bathroom of your dreams also has the proper plumbing and drain installed.

Water Heaters

An upgraded kitchen or bathroom addition can mean that your current hot water heater is not large enough to support the new and increased water demands.

There are many things to consider when purchasing a new hot water heater. The increased demand may mean that you need a larger hot water heater. Is there existing space for a larger hot water heater? If not maybe you could consider a tank less hot water heater? These work by heating the water as it passes through a series of heated coils. This option may not work well if your hot water heater will regularly be brawn upon by more than one resource at a time.

