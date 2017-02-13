Best Bagels And Lox In Seattle

February 13, 2017 8:00 AM
By Jeffrey Totey

For some, bagels and lox is just as American as is apple pie while others have no idea  what it is. If you’re in the latter category, the open-faced sandwich is simply this: a fresh crusty bagel that is light and chewy on the inside layered with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon. Sometimes they’re topped with capers, sometimes with onions. Everyone makes it slightly differently and each says their version is the best. While some will argue that the best bagels come from the East coast, just as many will say that the best smoked salmon comes from right here, so it all balances out nicely. If a bagel and lox is your thing, you probably already have a favorite. If not, or if you are wanting to give it a try, here are five of the best local eateries worth giving a shot.

Bagel Oasis
2112 N.E. 65th St.
Seattle, WA 98115
(206)526-0525
www.seattlebageloasis.com

Since 1988 Bagel Oasis has been perfecting their brand of bagels in 13 different flavors and you can enjoy them with either a lox-flavored cream cheese or as in a sandwich form with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli or yellow mustard and mayonnaise. But there is a lot more cooking Bagel Oasis than just bagels. They are also the inventor of some tasty omelets and espresso beverages to compliment.

Delicatus: A Seattle Delicatessen
103 1st Ave. S.
Seattle WA 98104
(206) 623-3780
www.DelicatusSeattle.com

Bagels and lox is very important to Delicatus. In fact, they even have a very special sandwich inspired by the bagel dish and the city of Seattle called Ballard Lox which contains Wooden Table wild salmon lox, shaved red onion, capers, EVOO, baby arugula on a toasted Ciabatta roll, garnished with tobiko caviar. Delicatus also specializes in a variety of deli sandwiches, salads, specialty meats and artisan cheeses. Their promise to their customers is provide “ridiculously good, exceptional service, always fresh, locally sourced when possible.”

Roxy’s Diner
462 N. 36th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-3963
http://www.pastramisandwich.com

Open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Roxy’s Diner serves up “healthy, hearty fare” and has done so for over 15 years. You can enjoy the flavors of bagels and lox with “Roxy’s Swimmers” (which includes three scrambled eggs, Nova Lox, grilled onions and dill), a smoked fish sandwich (served with tomatoes, red onions, capers and a pickle) in an Eggs Benedict or on your choice of 10 different flavors of bagels.

Bacco Café
86 Pine St.
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 443-5443
www.baccocafe.com

The Bacco Café proudly serves food with a mixture of Pacific Northwest cuisine and modern fare. Like Roxy’s Diner, you have a choice of different ways to enjoy the taste of bagels and lox with red onion and capers in the form of a Smoked Salmon Omelette, Smoked Salmon Benedict and even the Smoked Salmon Hash. Of course, you can have just a regular bagel and lox as well.

Three Girls Bakery
1514 Pike Place
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 622-1045
www.threegirlsbakery.com

You can enjoy a bagel and lox or bagel and lox sandwich at Three Girls Bakery, which sits right across from the Pike Place Market, but you might be tempted to try one of the bakery’s other tasty fare including breads, hot sandwiches, cold sandwiches, pastries and more. Most items are easily portable to enjoy which you wander around the market.

