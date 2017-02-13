Search For Fishing Vessel With 6 People

IN FLIGHT - APRIL 21: A tug tows an iceberg to safer waters and away from a possible collision with an oil-drilling platform off the coast of Newfoundland April 21, 2003 in the north Atlantic Ocean. The berg, approximately five times as wide as a football field, 20 yards above the waterline and 60 yards below with an estimated weight of 20 million tons was towed by a four-inch rope that is three quarters of a mile long. The tug was harnessed to the iceberg after the International Ice Patrol found and charted the location of the berg. The patrol, organized by the U.S. Coast Guard and supported by 18 nations, has searched the waters since the year following the Titanic disaster. (Photo by Harry Gerwin/Getty Images)

