Top-10: Sports Streaks That Will Never Be Broken

Monday night, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball program won it’s 100-straight game, eclipsing a mark many thought to be impossible.

Over the last 100 years in the world of sports, records have been set and the impossible has been achieved. Each time, though, the question is always asked: how long will it stand?

While most of these streak are impressive within themselves, the context behind them often elevates them to an other-worldly status.

Let’s take a look at some of the streaks that could very well stand the test of time…

10. Ken Griffey Jr – eight-straight games with a home run

If not for several injuries, and a knack for running into the centerfield wall, Ken Griffey Jr. may have gone on to become the greatest baseball player of all time.

Whether it was his unbelievable athletic skillset, that sweet swing, or the million dollar smile, everyone loved “The Kid.”

Fans from the Pacific Northwest were not only graced by his presence for a number of years, but also witnessed history when on July 28, 1993, Griffey hit a home run in his eighth-straight game, tying Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956).

9. Wayne Gretzky – 51-straight games with a point

Wayne Gretzky will go down as the greatest hockey player of all time. While his 894 career goals and over 40 different records he set during his time in the NHL, many of which may stand forever, speak for themselves, his 51-straight games with a point from October 1983 to January 1984 might just take the cake.

While 51-straight games with a point my not seem incredible, it was his play in those 51 games that solidified himself as a great. Gretzky scored 61 goals and 92 assists for 153 points over the three month stretch.

8. Julio Cesar Chavez – 87-straight boxing wins

He won’t go down as the greatest boxer of all time, but Julio Cesar Chavez’s 87-0 undefeated record is incredible when compared amongst boxers such as Rocky Marciano (49-0) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0).

7. Cal-Tech men’s basketball – 310-straight conference losses

Not all streaks are causes for celebration.

From 1985 to 2011, Cal Tech men’s basketball team lost every single game they played against conference opponents. Snapping the 26 year drought with a one-point win over Occidental College, Cal Tech finished the 2011 season with its best record (5-20) in 15 years.

In 2007, Cal Tech also set a NCAA record for 207-straight losses, having gone over 15 years without winning a single game.

6. Brett Favre – 297-straight starts

Football is arguably the most grueling sport to compete in, and longevity is a highly valued characteristic by general managers.

That, among many other things, was a huge part of Brett Farve’s success.

From September 1992 to December 2010, Farve didn’t miss a single start. Along with playoff game, the first-ballot Hall of Famer started in 321 games, the only player to eclipse the 300-mark, and one of just three player to play in 300 consecutive games.

5. UConn women’s basketball – 100-straight wins (and counting)

The only current streak on this list, the Huskies have thrived since Geno Auriemma arrived in 1985. Also riding a four-year championship streak, UConn has won 980 games over the past 32 years, with six undefeated seasons and a college basketball record 11 national titles.

Its now been 818 days since the Huskies last lost a game, but UConn isn’t stopping now that they’ve reach the century mark. While teams like Stanford, Baylor and Tennessee have had impressive 50-plus win streaks over the past few years, its hard to see anyone ever replicating this success.

4. Wilt Chamberlain – 126-straight games with 20 points

20 points in an NBA game might not be the biggest achievement, but to do it in 126 straight games is no laughing matter. From October 1961 to January of the following season, Wilt Chamberlain never scored less than 20 points in any game.

And maybe just as equally impressive? During that same stretch, Chamberlain set the record for most consecutive games scoring 60, 50, 40, AND 30 points in a game. NBA greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James had their decades that they ruled, but no one will ever come close to the pure dominance that Chamberlain had in the 60’s.

3. Cal Ripken Jr. – 2,632-straight games played

Before there was Robert Downey Jr., there was Cal Ripken Jr…

The original “Iron Man” put together a career that featured over 3,000 hits, 431 homeruns, and appearing in ever game for 17-straight season. He passed Lou Gehrig’s 56 year old record for the most consecutive games played and went on to add 500 games to the record, which he voluntarily ended September 20, 1998.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer will go down as one of the greatest shortstops in baseball history. His commitment to the game will live in stone through the 2,632 games he played.

2. UCLA men’s basketball – seven-straight national titles

It’s very difficult to find a basketball coach who hasn’t, at one point or another, used John Wooden’s coaching methods with his team.

The legendary coach created a dynasty at UCLA and was nicknamed the “Wizard of Westwood.” Wooden had an .808 winning percentage in his 27 seasons, amassing over 600 wins.

From 1967 to 1973, UCLA was the top dog in the NCAA, winning the national title a record seven-straight times. Since 1940, no other team has won more than two in a row.

1. Joe DiMaggio – 56-straight games with a hit

They say “heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

Joe DiMaggio embodies this phrase, as 75 years later, we still go nuts thinking about his incredible streak. In the 1941 season, from May 15 to July 17, DiMaggio got a hit in ever single game.

No player has ever gotten within 11 games of the 56-consecutive games, and only one player has passed 35 since 2000 (Jimmy Rollins had 36 in 2005-2006.)

Honorable Mentions:

-Eric Gagne – 84-straight saves

-Byron Nelson – 11-straight PGA victories

-Concord De La Salle – 151-straight high school football wins

-Boston Celtics – eight-straight titles

-Jerry Rice – 274-straight games with a catch