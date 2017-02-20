Best Places To See Indie Rock In Seattle

Seattle is home to an amazing Indie music scene, and many first-class venues to watch a show. Indie music or Independent Label music thrives in the Seattle area. Bands like Minus The Bear and The Classic Crime. Indie music covers the spectrum from rock to classical and the other genres. Seattle’s music scene broke into national and international view during the early 1990’s and the Grunge scene. It continues to grow and expand with indie music.
5213 Ballard Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 789-3599
www.tractortavern.com
The Tractor Tavern is located in historic Ballard north of downtown. The tavern features acts that are local, national, and international. The music ranges from rock to folk and reggae to country. This establishment has featured music concerts and events for the past 20 years. A listing of upcoming acts are posted on their website, and links to purchase tickets for the events. This venue does not have food items, but does carry a full menu of beer and spirits. This is a 21 and older establishment.
305 Harrison St.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 956-8372
www.theveraproject.org
The Vera Project is located in the Seattle Center. The project is a small concert venue, and focuses on youth 14 to 24. Weekly concerts are held, and the bands encompass all genres. The idea is to expose young, creative people to a wide variety of music in a small venue. Parking is on the street, paid parking lot, or parking garage. This is an all ages establishment.
4916 Rainier Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 722-3009
www.columbiacitytheater.com
The historic Columbia City Theater is located in south Seattle. Originally built in 1917, the theater has gone through many changes in its life. It is considered one of the best “sound rooms” in Seattle, and headlines many local and national bands including Macklemore & Ryan. The bourbon bar is open during events, making this a 21 and older establishment.
Related: Best Local Rock Bands In Seattle
1303 N.E. 45th St.
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 682-1414
www.stgpresents.org
The Neptune Theatre is located in the heart of the University District. The movie theatre now operates as a traditional cinema and a stage for local, national, and international acts. The music concert and event schedule is filled with new, indie, and known musicians and bands. It offers great “sound”, and is centrally located. Parking is on the street.
412 N. 36th St.
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 632-2020
www.nectarlounge.com
The Nectar Lounge is located in the artsy Fremont District in Seattle. It is the largest indoor / outdoor music venue in the city. The establishment focuses on all genres of music from all corners of the world. This is a great place to listen to music, dance, and spend time with friends. The establishment offers 3 full service bars, plenty of seating with a view of the stage. The outdoor area is covered, and the stage is visible from the seating. This is a 21 and older establishment.