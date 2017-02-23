4.2 Earthquake Rattles Washington’s Kitsap Peninsula

February 23, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Earthquake, Washington

SKOKOMISH, Wash. (AP) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck western Washington near the Hood Canal.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported the temblor hit at 8:59 p.m. about 34 miles west southwest of Seattle and about 9 miles west of Belfair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Wednesday night that some alarm systems went off but there were no reports of slides or other damage.

Washington Emergency Management tweeted that people in a wide area felt the quake.

 

