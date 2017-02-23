Sounders Release New “Heritage” Kit For 2017 Season

February 23, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: MLS, nasl, Seattle Sounders, sounders, ssfc

Thursday morning, the Seattle Sounders release their 2017 secondary kit.

Named “Heritage”, the new uniform replaces the Olympic White kit, and will enter the jersey rotation with the tradition Rave Green kit as well as the 2016 introduced Pacific Blue kit.

The jersey is a throwback to the NASL Sounders of the 1970s, and features a number of references to the early Sounders team.

The phrase “Born in 74” is adorned on the jock tag, while the the NASL Sounders logo is displayed on the back of the neck, just above the player names.

The Sounders announced earlier in the day that they had reached an agreement with Major League Soccer that would allow that Sounders to feature the gold championship star above their crest on all jerseys in 2017. This not only includes the new Heritage white kit, but also the Rave Green and Pacific Blue.

Seattle will kick off the 2017 MLS season and their title defense on Saturday, March 4, on the road against the Houston Dynamo.

