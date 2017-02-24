Government Wants Appeal Of Travel Ban Put On Hold

Martha Bellisle, Associated Press February 24, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: attorney general, government, Seattle, Travel Ban, Washington

SEATTLE (AP) – The Justice Department wants a federal appeals court to put President Trump’s travel ban case on hold until he issues a new order.

A government motion filed Friday says all actions on the appeal should be stopped because Trump intends to issue a new executive order that addresses some of the constitutional concerns raised by his first action.

His executive order temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and paused the U.S. refugee program.

Washington state and Minnesota sued to stop the order, and a federal judge put it on hold.

The government appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court set a schedule that requires the government to file an opening brief by March 3. The Justice Department wants that plan set aside for now.

Messages left with the Washington attorney general’s office were not immediately returned.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia