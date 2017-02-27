Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy a traditional dish of corned beef and cabbage and with the large handful of Irish restaurants in the greater Seattle area, you don’t have to go far nor do you have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day as these five restaurants served it all year round. Still, you might want to order a plate to go along with your green beer.

The Blarney Stone

1416 1st Ave.

Seattle WA 98101

(206) 448-8439

www.blarneystoneseattle.com 1416 1st Ave.Seattle WA 98101(206) 448-8439 Located in downtown Seattle, the Blarney Stone serves up the classic corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes, but there are many other great meals to be had there as well. Happy Hour is from 4:00-7:00 p.m. here, wi-fi is free and the restaurant is open to 2:00 a.m. every day. And there is more to look forward to as our weather gets better, the restaurant will open its outdoor deck.

Paddy Coynes

2801 Alaskan Way, Suite 103

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 737-8891

www.paddycoynes.net 2801 Alaskan Way, Suite 103Seattle, WA 98121(206) 737-8891 Located on the waterfront on Pier 70, Paddy Coynes serves up their version of the famed Irish dish with a cinnamon and clove braised corned beef that is then sautéed in garlic. The dish is served with red potatoes, green cabbage, kale and a side of house-made sweet mustard sauce. You’ll find other Irish favorites like Guinness Braised Irish Beef Stew, Shepherd’s Pie and Dublin Coddle and of course authentic Irish Coffee. Breakfas is served on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the pub is open until 2:00 a.m. every night of the week.

T.S. McHugh’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

21 Mercer St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 282-1910

Just one block from the Seattle Center lies T.S. McHugh's where you'll feel as if you've been transported to a real Irish pub. Here you'll find traditional soda bread served along modern favorites, but since you're here, you might as well enjoy something more "Irish" like the Ploughman's Platter (banger sausage with wedges or Irish and English cheeses) or a pot pie. The breakfast menu includes corned beef hash and eggs and for lunch, enjoy the All Irish Reuben which is stuffed with thinly-sliced corned beef and then topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on light rye. Then, the sandwich is grilled and served with their own Ballymaloe sauce. Incredible.

Shawn O’Donnells

Smith Tower

508 – 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 602-6380

www.shawnodonnells.com Smith Tower508 – 2nd Ave.Seattle, WA 98104(206) 602-6380 Did you know that at the bottom of the Smith Tower sits Shawn O’Donnells serving Irish fare? Here you’ll find a good balance of both Irish and American pub food including burgers, fish and chips, traditional Shepherd’s Pie and bread pudding. Many dinners are served with soda bread as well. O’Donnell’s boasts of its Corned Beef and Cabbage recipe that has been handed down for generations where the beef is slow cooked in Guinness and spices only they know and then served with juicy cabbage, Irish Champ Potatoes and a side of horseradish sauce in case you need it.