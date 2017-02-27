Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Seattle

You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy a traditional dish of corned beef and cabbage and with the large handful of Irish restaurants in the greater Seattle area, you don’t have to go far nor do you have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day as these five restaurants served it all year round. Still, you might want to order a plate to go along with your green beer.
1416 1st Ave.
Seattle WA 98101
(206) 448-8439
www.blarneystoneseattle.com
Located in downtown Seattle, the Blarney Stone serves up the classic corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes, but there are many other great meals to be had there as well. Happy Hour is from 4:00-7:00 p.m. here, wi-fi is free and the restaurant is open to 2:00 a.m. every day. And there is more to look forward to as our weather gets better, the restaurant will open its outdoor deck.
2801 Alaskan Way, Suite 103
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 737-8891
www.paddycoynes.net
Located on the waterfront on Pier 70, Paddy Coynes serves up their version of the famed Irish dish with a cinnamon and clove braised corned beef that is then sautéed in garlic. The dish is served with red potatoes, green cabbage, kale and a side of house-made sweet mustard sauce. You’ll find other Irish favorites like Guinness Braised Irish Beef Stew, Shepherd’s Pie and Dublin Coddle and of course authentic Irish Coffee. Breakfas is served on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the pub is open until 2:00 a.m. every night of the week.
21 Mercer St.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 282-1910
www.tsmchughs.com
Just one block from the Seattle Center lies T.S. McHugh’s where you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to a real Irish pub. Here you’ll find traditional soda bread served along modern favorites, but since you’re here, you might as well enjoy something more “Irish” like the Ploughman’s Platter (banger sausage with wedges or Irish and English cheeses) or a pot pie. The breakfast menu includes corned beef hash and eggs and for lunch, enjoy the All Irish Reuben which is stuffed with thinly-sliced corned beef and then topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on light rye. Then, the sandwich is grilled and served with their own Ballymaloe sauce. Incredible.
Smith Tower
508 – 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 602-6380
www.shawnodonnells.com
Did you know that at the bottom of the Smith Tower sits Shawn O’Donnells serving Irish fare? Here you’ll find a good balance of both Irish and American pub food including burgers, fish and chips, traditional Shepherd’s Pie and bread pudding. Many dinners are served with soda bread as well. O’Donnell’s boasts of its Corned Beef and Cabbage recipe that has been handed down for generations where the beef is slow cooked in Guinness and spices only they know and then served with juicy cabbage, Irish Champ Potatoes and a side of horseradish sauce in case you need it.
3055 21st Ave W.
Seattle, WA 98199
(206) 283-8843
www.mulleadyspub.com
You will not find a larger selection of Irish Whiskeys on the west coast says Mulleady’s which is themed in a restored two-story house. The Irish-inspired menu features dishes that are made with locally grown products. You’ll find different versions of the Corned Beef and Cabbage dishes like their Corned Beef Hash served with roasted red potatoes, green cabbage, corned beef and sunny side up egg available any time of the day.
