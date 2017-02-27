Court Denies Immediate Hearing To Release Seattle ‘Dreamer’

February 27, 2017 12:21 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – A federal magistrate in Seattle will not hold an immediate hearing to consider releasing a man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in federal program to protect people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Donohue on Monday denied the request by lawyers for 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina. He says he’s already set an expedited briefing schedule, and oral arguments will go forward March 8.

Ramirez is Mexican and was detained on Feb. 10.

Agents say he admitted having gang ties. His lawyers deny the claim and say he has no criminal record. They also say twice determined that when accepting him into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Ramirez’ lawyers say his detention violates his constitutional rights.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

