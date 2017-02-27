Emergency King County Vote On Puget Sound Sewage Cleanup

February 27, 2017 8:17 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – The Metropolitan King County Council will take an emergency vote to expedite the cleanup of a flooded wastewater-treatment plant that is dumping raw sewage into Puget Sound.

The Seattle Times reports the vote Monday would allow the county to forego the traditional competitive-bidding process for contractors in the interest of time. The motion would extend a waiver of that process put in place by Executive Dow Constantine shortly after the flood.

The West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle’s Discovery Park was flooded Feb. 9 when a power outage caused pumps to fail. As the plant became overwhelmed, raw sewage and storm water began flowing into Puget Sound.

Cleanup crews are working around the clock to repair the equipment within the plant, which is now functioning at a partial level.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

